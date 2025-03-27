Construction Expert Comments on £600m Injection Into Construction Training

Ahead of tomorrow’s Spring Statement the chancellor has announced she is injecting £600m into construction training.

Andy Rayner

In response to this news, Andy Rayner, Director of Learning and Development at Travis Perkins Plc says:

“It’s encouraging to see the Government recognising the importance of skilled trades in delivering the UK’s housing ambitions. The construction industry has been facing significant challenges due to ongoing skills shortages, which have impacted the speed and scale at which projects can be delivered.

“An investment of this scale into construction training and recruitment is not just a step in the right direction, but also a long-term commitment to the future of the industry.

“Equipping the next generation with the right tools, training, and opportunities will help address critical gaps in the workforce, strengthen the supply chain, and support the industry in meeting ambitious build targets with greater confidence and resilience.”

