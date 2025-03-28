Suffolk Chamber of Commerce partners with Women in Construction Anglia to help bridge industry-education gap

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is joining forces with Women in Construction Anglia to help bridge the gap between the industry and education, and encourage more women into construction roles.

The new partnership comes as the government commits £600 million to address the construction sector’s skills shortage, with the aim of ensuring Suffolk leads the way on collaboration and tackling the skills gap within the industry.

At its core, the partnership looks to enhance skills development by collaborating with local education institutions and local businesses, address barriers to work, promote diversity and inclusion and facilitate engagement between the industry and education.

John Dugmore, CEO of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, and Clare Friel, Founder of Women in Construction Anglia. (Credit: Women in Construction Anglia)

John Dugmore, CEO of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to bridging the gap between industry and education.

“We have been working behind the scenes on this partnership for some time, so the Chancellor’s announcement on investing in skills in construction has come at the perfect time.

“With this new partnership, we can ensure that Suffolk remains at the forefront of the construction sector, continuing to work with our partners in our Suffolk colleges and higher education institutions, with skills leads in our local authorities and, most importantly, with industry so the county is equipped with a diverse and skilled workforce ready to meet future challenges.”

The government’s investment seeks to train up to 60,000 skilled construction workers by 2029, supporting the plan to build 1.5 million homes and stimulate economic growth.

With women currently making up only 15% of the workforce in the construction industry, it is hoped that through the work of organisations like Women in Construction Anglia and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce that more women will be involved in plans to get Britain building again.

Clare Friel, Founder of Women in Construction Anglia, said: “Our collaboration with the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce amplifies our efforts to inspire and support women in the construction industry.

“Since its inception we have been proud to collaborate with colleges across Suffolk but have aspirations to take our work across the region.

“Together, we can create more opportunities and drive meaningful change”

Since its launch in October 2024, Women in Construction Anglia has made a big impact in the sector, engaging more than 600 individuals through events and initiatives aimed at inspiring the next generation of women to pursue careers in construction. More information on Women on Construction Anglia can be found here and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce here.

