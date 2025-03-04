Croydon Council Backs Major Town Centre Regeneration Plans

Croydon Council has given its backing to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s (URW) masterplan to transform the heart of Croydon, marking a major step forward in long-awaited regeneration efforts.

The proposals for the ‘North End Quarter’ aim to create a vibrant mixed-use destination, incorporating new homes, retail, offices, leisure facilities, cultural spaces and green public areas. The scheme will replace previous plans for a Westfield-branded shopping centre, which had been stalled for over a decade.

Historic landmarks such as the Whitgift Almshouses and the distinctive frontage of the former Allders department store will be preserved and integrated into the development.

Jason Perry, executive mayor of Croydon, said: “Croydon has so much potential, and regenerating our town centre is crucial to unlocking it, putting our borough back on the map and restoring pride. This is a top priority for me, and I have been working with a wide range of external partners to drive forward an exciting vision for our town centre.”

Penny Cameron, head of development at URW, added: “Our vision for the North End Quarter will breathe new life into Croydon’s town centre through a truly mixed-use offer while celebrating the area’s unique heritage.”

URW has designed the masterplan to align with Croydon Council’s Town Centre Regeneration Strategy, with a strong focus on delivering high-quality homes catering to a diverse range of residents.

As the project moves forward, a ‘NextGen Panel’ made up of 16- to 25-year-olds who live, work, or study in Croydon will collaborate with URW to help shape the final proposals.

