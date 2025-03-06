Manchester and Salford present draft proposals for major Strangeways and Cambridge regeneration

Manchester City Council (MCC) and Salford City Council (SCC) are working in collaboration on the ambitious long-term regeneration proposals for the Strangeways and Cambridge areas ahead of public consultation.

The draft Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF) reports will be heard by both Councils’ respective executive and cabinet committees outlining the vision that will guide wide-scale investment and development across the 130hectare city fringe location over the coming decades.

The draft Strangeways and Cambridge SRF presents a high-level vision for the area, building on the work of the Operation Vulcan policing operation, to provide a platform for legitimate businesses to grow and thrive, alongside a major new urban park, significant new housing – including affordable homes – and significant commercial and employment opportunities.

The programme of investment estimates the combined development areas could see up to 7,000 new homes across seven distinct ‘neighbourhood’ areas, increased commercial floorspace of around 1.75m sqft, and the regeneration could support an additional 4,500 jobs.

The draft SRF presents a development approach that will support Manchester’s target to become a zero-carbon city by 2038 and reacts to other environmental factors in the areas, including potential flooding linked to climate change.

The SRF also reflects how HM Prison Manchester – formerly Strangeways Prison – remains a significant barrier to the regeneration ambitions in this part of the city and the framework will act as an engagement tool with the Ministry of Justice around the long-term future of the prison.

The key themes of the SRF include:

Business and Employment: Increase business and employment opportunities – supporting ongoing economic growth in both Manchester and Salford

Increase business and employment opportunities – supporting ongoing economic growth in both Manchester and Salford Green and Blue Infrastructure: Create a network of green spaces and celebrate the River Irwell – including the creation of a large new city centre park (working title: Copper Park) – and respond to flood risk

Movement: Prioritise a ‘people first’ approach to the regeneration, including active travel while carefully managing parking, servicing and delivery requirements.

Prioritise a ‘people first’ approach to the regeneration, including active travel while carefully managing parking, servicing and delivery requirements. Heritage and Culture: Celebrate the existing architecture and heritage buildings in the area as part of the comprehensive regeneration plans.

This draft Strangeways and Cambridge SRF document has been prepared on behalf of MCC and SCC by Avison Young with Maccreanor Lavington Architects, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Schulze+Grassov, Civic Engineers, Useful Projects and PLACED.

Salford’s Cabinet will meet on Tuesday 11 March.

Find the Salford City Council Cabinet Report

Manchester’s executive will meet on Friday 14 March

Find the Manchester City Council Executive Report – see agenda item 8

Following the respective Council approvals, consultation around the SRF document will begin at the end of March, the results of which will be reported to future Executive and Cabinet meetings.

Further information on the SRF can be found here.

The draft SRF was in part delivered using Government Funding.

Leader of the Council Bev Craig said:

“This framework is our shared long-term vision, alongside our colleagues in Salford, to deliver a transformation in the Strangeways and Cambridge communities.

“We have an opportunity to create a platform for development and investment, enabled by the successful work carried out by the Operation Vulcan partnership, to support businesses to grow and prosper in these neighbourhoods – creating thousands of new jobs and support the ongoing growth of our city – alongside a major new public park and new homes, including Council, social and genuinely affordable housing.

“We know this area has challenges, including the prison that presents a key barrier to the regeneration of the area, but we also know that there is energy and a community brimming with potential.

“We will deliver huge change in Strangeways in the coming years, working alongside the people who live and work there, and as we move to consultation in the coming weeks, we want to speak to local people and businesses about how we can make this part of the city thrive.”

Salford City Mayor, Paul Dennett added:

“We’ve been on a journey of growth and regeneration in recent years, and our work has changed the landscape in different parts of Salford for the benefit of our residents. It’s now time to focus on the Cambridge area and working with colleagues in Manchester, this framework provides us with a once in a lifetime opportunity to do that.

“This framework proposes options for the Salford part of the SRF, taking into account the requirements of residents and local businesses, and the need for quality housing in the area. The key will be to balance these needs with what the long-term flood data is telling us and how we future-proof the area against climate change.

“The proposals in the framework seek to identify the best possible options for this area. These include the exciting opportunity to create a new city park for all, with an option for appropriate levels of mixed-use development, to continue to drive sustainable growth. “I’d urge everyone with a vested interest in this area, whether you’re a resident or business to engage with the consultation process and work with us help shape the future of this part of the city.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals