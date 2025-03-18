DBR (London) Limited awarded prestigious Royal Warrant of Appointment to His Majesty the King

DBR (London) Limited (DBR), one of the UK’s leading heritage contractors, announces it has been granted a Royal Warrant by Appointment to His Majesty the King, recognising its longstanding provision of historic building conservation services to the Royal Household.
For centuries, Royal Warrants have been granted to companies that demonstrate outstanding service, quality, and craftsmanship. This achievement reflects DBR’s decades-long track record of excellence, during which it has delivered numerous historic building conservation projects for the Royal Household.
DBR is among the first royal warrant holders announced by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. To qualify, companies must have provided regular, direct, and high-quality services to the Royal Household for at least five years while also meeting rigorous sustainability standards.
DBR’s expert team of craftspeople and project managers have worked on some of the UK’s most significant heritage sites, including Buckingham Palace and the restoration of The Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben). Their exceptional skill, precision, and commitment to quality set them apart, not only in their craftsmanship but also in their dedication to public engagement and communication.
As a Royal Warrant holder, DBR has the right to display the Royal Arms, symbolising its commitment to the highest standards of historic building conservation.
Commenting on the appointment, DBR’s Executive Director, Chairman & Warrant Grantee Adrian Attwood ACR, says, “Receiving this Royal Warrant is more than an honour; it’s a testament to the unwavering dedication, craftsmanship, and expertise of our entire team. We take immense pride in our role in preserving the UK’s built heritage – whether for the Royal Household, the Palace of Westminster, Blenheim Palace, or any of the historic buildings we are privileged to work on. This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and our mission to protect and restore the nation’s landmark assets for future generations to cherish and enjoy.”
To find out more about DBR and its work conserving and upgrading some of the UK's most treasured heritage assets
