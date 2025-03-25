Red Construction Group completes refurbishment of Bruton Place, Mayfair

RED Construction Group has announced the completion of 21-25 Bruton Place, with the specialist main contractor’s Special Projects division delivering the project on behalf of Berkeley Estate Asset Management (BEAM).

The Special Projects team delivered a considered conversion of three existing mews properties covering 15,000 sq ft, into a unified building designed for commercial and office use, linked to Mayfair’s renowned Berkeley Square. The refurbishment involved the removal of existing structural roof and floor slabs, the retention of the front and rear façades, the construction of an external terrace, and the internal installation of a new steel frame alongside an additional Glulam / CLT single storey extension at roof level. A sustainable and innovative approach to the works focused on retaining the architectural character of the area while introducing modern design elements and performance.

The project completion follows BEAM’s appointment of RED Construction Group on another of its schemes in the capital, to carry out a comprehensive refurbishment of 8 Lancelot Place in Knightsbridge while the building remains occupied. The 35,000 sq ft prominent office development is located at the corner of 8 Lancelot Place and 70 Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, opposite the Grade II listed department store, Harrods.

Nathan Farrar, Managing Director of RED Special Projects, commented: “Our work on Bruton Place is a great example of Special Projects’ bread and butter. The more complex developments that require specific expertise like this are where our specialism sits, with Bruton Place proving that great outcomes can be delivered for logistically challenging sites. Not only have we completed the works to a high specification, but we have also been appointed by BEAM on the refurbishment of Knightsbridge’s 8 Lancelot Place as a result of the client’s satisfaction in what we deliver.”

Alex Rich at BEAM, added: “Bruton Place’s unique requirements meant that we needed a construction team that understood and could deliver the quality expected of such a distinct historic location. We are so proud of what has been achieved here together and have been particularly impressed by the RED Special Projects team’s ability to overcome the challenges of such a structurally complex refurbishment.”

The completion of Bruton Place follows the news that RED Construction Group’s South West division has completed works of the 4-star Zeal Hotel at Exeter Science Park, finalising the construction of the UK’s first Net Zero hotel for operational carbon without offsetting.

