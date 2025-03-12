Domino’s Aims for Expansion with Over 50 New Stores in 2025

Domino’s Pizza Group (DPG) has announced plans to open more than 50 new stores across the UK in 2025, as it continues to capitalise on long-term growth opportunities.

The group, which operates 1,372 stores in the UK and Ireland, has secured a five-year framework agreement with its franchise partners to drive expansion. This follows a strong performance in 2024, during which it opened 54 new stores across 21 franchise networks.

Despite a slight 0.4% year-on-year decrease in revenue, bringing the total to £664.5 million for the year ending 29 December 2024, DPG continued to make strategic investments. It spent £62 million acquiring the remaining 85% stake in Shorecal Limited, the largest Domino’s franchisee in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and completed the sale of its corporate store estate in London for £34.8 million.

DPG CEO Andrew Rennie highlighted the company’s progress, stating: “Our results reflect the strength of our long-term strategy. We’ve reinforced our competitive position, secured a new agreement with our franchise partners, and expanded our store network. As the year progressed, our trading momentum increased, our delivery channel returned to growth, and we achieved strong underlying earnings.”

He added: “In 2024, we made disciplined investments to fuel growth, including the acquisition of Shorecal in Ireland and DP Poland. We also reinvested funds from store disposals to strengthen our position. Looking ahead to 2025, we are entering the year on a positive note, even in an uncertain market. With a strong pipeline of store openings and a resilient business model, Domino’s is well positioned for continued success.”

As the company accelerates its expansion, Domino’s is set to strengthen its presence across the UK, reinforcing its market leadership in the fast-food delivery sector.

