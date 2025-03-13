The Gym Group to Expand with Up to 16 New Sites in 2025 Amid Strong Growth

The Gym Group has announced plans to open between 14 and 16 new sites in 2025, building on strong revenue growth in the past year.

The expansion is part of the operator’s broader strategy to launch around 50 new gyms over three years. Last April, Savills was appointed to support its property search and expansion efforts.

With approximately 245 locations across the UK, The Gym Group added 12 new sites in 2024, including venues in Orpington, London Euston Road, Manchester Oxford Road, Welwyn Garden City, and several key London areas such as Plaistow, East Ham, Bromley-by-Bow, Shepherd’s Bush, and Elephant and Castle.

The company’s financial results for 2024 highlight a positive trajectory, with revenue reaching £226.3 million, an 11% increase year on year. Adjusted pre-tax profit improved significantly, rising to £3.6 million from a £5.5 million loss in 2023. Free cash flow also saw a notable boost, increasing to £37.5 million by year-end, up from £27 million in 2024.

Will Orr, CEO of The Gym Group, said: “This strong set of results demonstrates solid progress against our Next Chapter growth plan. Membership, revenue, and profit have all increased, reinforcing our market-leading position in a sector that continues to expand.

“We will continue to build on initiatives launched in 2024 while introducing new strategies for 2025, with a strong focus on leveraging technology and data to drive future growth. Given our momentum, we are confident in meeting the top end of recently revised analyst forecasts for 2025. We also remain on track to achieve our target of opening around 50 high-quality gyms over three years, funded entirely through free cash flow.”

With a growing member base and a commitment to accessible, high-quality fitness facilities, The Gym Group is set to strengthen its position as a leading force in the UK’s health and wellness sector.

