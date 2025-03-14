East Midlands Aeropark Set for Exciting Expansion with Modular Buildings from GCS Group

Volunteer-run charity East Midlands Aeropark has submitted plans to North West Leicestershire District Council for the development of two new modular buildings by GCS Group. These facilities will include a brand-new entrance and snack bar, alongside four viewing shelters. Additionally, the Aeropark plans to repurpose the old entrance building as a display unit for exhibits related to their iconic Vulcan aircraft.

Stuart Colley, PR Officer and Retail Manager at East Midlands Aeropark said, “This project marks an exciting new chapter for East Midlands Aeropark. Our main mission is to preserve and celebrate Britain’s rich aviation heritage, and our incredible visitors keep that history alive.”

The expansion is designed to “Enhance the Visitor Experience”, also known as Project EVE, by introducing modern facilities and creating additional space for learning, exploration and refreshments.

Stuartcontinued, “The new buildings from GCS Group will provide much-needed facilities for aviation enthusiasts and families alike. We’re looking forward to seeing the transformation take shape.”

GCS Group has been appointed as the principal contractor for this exciting development. With extensive experience in modular solutions, GCS Group has been designing, supplying and installing portable and modular buildings throughout the UK since 2007.

“It’s fantastic to be working with East Midlands Aeropark on this project.” Said Jade Sheppard, Head of Operations at GCS Group. “We’re passionate about supplying buildings that make a real difference, and proud to provide a well-deserving charity with a bespoke space that can meet their needs both now and in the future.”

“The modular approach allows us to complete most of the build off-site, quickly and sustainably, with little disruption to the park and its customers. We can’t wait to see them in place and being used.” Once approved, construction is expected to begin in Autumn 2025, with the new facilities set to open for the start of the winter season.

