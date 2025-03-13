Radisson Joins Oxford United’s Groundbreaking Stadium Development

Oxford United Football Club has partnered with Radisson Hotel Group to deliver a premium hotel within its new state-of-the-art stadium complex.

The Championship club is developing a 16,000-capacity stadium as part of a wider project featuring a 1,000-delegate conference centre, bars, entertainment venues, and fitness facilities. The stadium will be the UK’s first fully electric football venue, powered by a low-carbon energy supply and solar panels.

Radisson’s new hotel, integrated within the development, will offer 180 rooms, with over half boasting pitch-side views. A ground-floor restaurant will further enhance the guest experience.

Adela Cristea, Radisson Hotel Group’s vice-president of business development for the UK, Ireland, and Nordics, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: “Radisson is the perfect fit for a project committed to sustainability. We look forward to elevating the visitor experience at this innovative venue.”

Adam Benson, Oxford United’s chief commercial and marketing officer, highlighted the significance of the partnership: “Securing a brand of Radisson’s calibre underscores the world-class nature of our stadium development. The hotel will be integral to our vision of creating a multi-purpose venue while ensuring the club’s long-term financial sustainability.”

Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its UK and Ireland presence, with nearly 80 hotels in operation or development. The brand is also growing its footprint in the sports and events sector, having recently partnered with Manchester City and launched projects at Allianz Stadium Twickenham and Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Oxford United’s ambitious plans mark a significant milestone in the club’s history, setting new benchmarks for sustainable stadium design while enhancing the matchday and visitor experience.

