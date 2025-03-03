Fashion Brands Flock to Broadgate Central as British Land Secures New Tenants

British Land has signed a host of high-profile fashion retailers, including Ralph Lauren, Mango, Luca Faloni, Hobbs, and Whistles, for its Broadgate Central development in the City of London.

The 120,000 sq ft retail and hospitality hub spans the ground and lower ground floors of 1 Broadgate and 100 Liverpool Street, creating a key link between Liverpool Street station and Finsbury Avenue Square. The wider 1 Broadgate scheme is set for completion later this year, with 96% of its office space already pre-let to JLL and A&O Shearman.

British Land has had a strong start to the year, securing or placing under offer 200,000 sq ft of space across its Broadgate portfolio, including at 155 Bishopsgate, Broadgate Tower, Broadwalk House, and 10 Exchange Square.

Chief executive Simon Carter said: “The fantastic additions to our retail offer at Broadgate Central will only enhance the campus’s appeal.” He also highlighted the continued demand for workspace in the area, driven by Broadgate’s connectivity, amenities, and high-quality office environment.

