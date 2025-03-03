Wickes Expands with Acquisition of Four Former Homebase Stores

Wickes has secured four former Homebase locations as part of its ongoing expansion, following the DIY retailer’s collapse into administration last year.

The newly acquired stores in Dunfermline, Bury St Edmunds, and Leeds Moor Allerton will reopen under the Wickes brand later this year. They join a Northampton site, acquired in July 2024, which is currently undergoing refurbishment.

The acquisitions align with Wickes’ strategic growth plans, allowing the company to expand into new catchment areas while continuing its store opening programme.

Wickes chief executive David Wood said, “We are delighted to be acquiring these former Homebase stores and welcoming all colleagues currently working there into the Wickes family. This move further strengthens our ambitious store expansion strategy, helping even more customers bring their home improvement projects to life.”

Wickes is among several home improvement retailers capitalising on Homebase’s restructuring. B&Q has taken over eight former Homebase locations across the UK and Ireland, while new Homebase owner CDS Superstores—operator of The Range and Wilko—has committed to rebranding up to 70 stores.

With these latest acquisitions, Wickes continues to reinforce its presence in the home improvement sector, bringing its product range and expertise to more communities nationwide.

