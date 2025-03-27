Finning give test drives of new Cat® 265

For a limited time, Finning is offering customers a unique opportunity to get behind the wheel of the all-new, next generation Cat® 265 compact track loader (CTL) at their headquarters in Cannock, Staffordshire.

Finning UK & Ireland, the world’s largest dealer of Cat machines, parts and aftermarket services, is bringing the new Cat265 to the UK market this year. As part of the launch, Finning is offering a unique opportunity for customers, plant hire firms and owner operators to get hands on with this next generation model and experience the performance benefits offered by its innovative vertical lift design.

Building on the success of the D3 series, the new Cat 265 compact track loader (CTL) has been redesigned from the ground-up, leveraging Caterpillar’s leading reputation for CTL’s with a host of enhanced performance capabilities. Alongside the recently launched Cat 255 CTL, the Cat 265 has been remodelled with the operator in mind, with customer feedback central to the enhanced performance of the new models.

Finning is encouraging customers to reach out for this limited time-only to try out this innovative machine. Helen Day, BCP Product Manager at Finning UK & Ireland said: “We understand that heavy machines are a significant investment for any business, and we want to encourage customers to come and try-out our new CTL to experience the power, quality and performance first-hand, with a no-obligation test drive and demonstration.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the new performance standard of this machine to our customers. When customers get behind the wheel, they will immediately feel the power from the Cat C2.8T engine which offers 74.3hp (55.4 kW) and maintains horsepower across a wider RPM, delivering significant torque increases of 43% compared to the previous model.

“The test drive is also a good opportunity for customers to speak with the experts here at Finning about their unique needs and applications. The Cat 265 comes with fully integrated technology which allows Cat Smart Attachments to be automatically synchronised for full versatility. This allows operators to switch between applications more efficiently as the machine automatically recognises the attachment and corresponding joystick pattern. Being able to discuss the versatility of the 265 and more, means we can help our customers invest in the right tools, technology and support for their needs.”

Day said: “At the heart of this machine is an enhanced operator experience, including a wider cab, lower entry point, advanced joysticks for integrated control, advanced touch screen monitors and new mechanical air-ride suspension seat options.

“To really appreciate the power, performance and comfort of this next generation machine we are encouraging our customers to reach out to their local dealer to arrange a demonstration, so they can see the difference this machine would make to their application first-hand.

“The race is on to secure a demonstration of the 265 so we are encouraging customers to get in touch today, so they don’t miss this incredible opportunity.”

