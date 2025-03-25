VisionLink® delivers increase in profitability for Jennings BCE

Finning has used Cat® VisionLink technology to deliver significant reductions in idle time and increased profitability for Jennings BCE.

As part of the broader shift towards advanced telematics software in the construction industry, VisionLink is a cloud-based fleet management solution that allows operators and business owners to view data including operating hours, geographical and performance metrics.

Having worked with Jennings Building and Civil Engineering Contractors for over 25 years Finning, the world’s largest dealer of Catmachinery, parts and aftermarket services, identified the challenges impacting the company’s operational costs and provided solutions to increase profitability.

North Wales based Jennings BCE has over 40 years’ experience in building, civil engineering, groundwork and rock armour, and manages projects across Wales, Northwest England and the Midlands. To remain competitive, profitable and sustainable the company recently invested in the VisionLink technology on the recommendation of experts at Finning.

Iwan Jenkins, Sales Representative at Finning UK and Ireland said: “Proper fleet management is key to ensuring efficiency and profitably to companies such as Jennings BCE, and VisionLinkoffers accurate real-time insights to allow businesses to enhance their operations.

“For instance, during our work with Jennings BCE we saw that one of their machines was pulling in data demonstrating the machine was idling 71% of the time. We worked with the team at Jennings to reveal how VisionLinkcould tackle things like idle time by sending real-time alerts and performance data to allow their team to address challenges as they occur.”

Danny Jones Managing Director at Jennings BCE said: “We have worked with Finning to introduce VisionLink to half of our fleet and are already seeing the benefits of the technology. By identifying and addressing non-productive idle events we have not only cut fuel usage and emissions, but because of the increase in efficiency we have also seen an increase in overall profitability.

“VisionLink is designed to optimise a fleet and isn’t just for reducing idle time, we have found it invaluable when it comes to real-time monitoring, fuel efficiency analysis and maintenance scheduling which all work towards ensuring our machines are working to their true capacity.

“As a company we are focused on innovation and providing consistent, high-quality service to our customers. We feel the most recent investment with Finning bolsters our innovative offering and has allowed us to maximise fleet efficiency and boost our overall profitability.”

