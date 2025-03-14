Finning secures multi-million-pound machine investment to meet industry demand

Finning have secured a deal to supply Flannery Plant Hire with £65,000,000 worth of Cat® machinery in 2025.

Over the past four years Finning UK & Ireland, the world’s largest dealer of Cat machines and equipment, have supplied long-standing customer Flannery with over £250,000,000 worth of Cat machinery. The company’s most recent multi-million-pound investment includes 100 Catexcavators, 70 Cat Bulldozers, 86 CatADT Trucks and 20 Cat Rollers, demonstrating that demand for plant hire shows no signs of slowing down.

Similarly, demand in the construction industry itself shows no signs of waning as Glenigans Construction industry Forecast predicts a growth of 8% by the end of 2025. The industry is poised for progression, with government initiatives, housing market recovery and improved economic conditions all set to drive further need for hard-working heavy machinery.

Their 15-year partnership with Finning has seen the company make significant investments in Cat machinery, technology and support services, to ensure quality, efficiency and sustainability in their fleet.

Patrick Flannery, Managing Director at Flannery Plant Hire said: “As a result of the growth in the industry we are seeing increasing demands for efficient, sustainable and reliable plant machinery that can service the breadth of the industry.

“The Cat XE models in particular have shown us a significant return on investment, not only are they hard-working machines, but they are incredibly efficient, saving up to 35% on fuel compared to other models. We are committed to achieving our sustainability goals and having machines with lower fuel consumption helps us reduce our carbon footprint as well as save money in the long-term.

“We know from our relationship with Finning that Cat machines are more than capable of tackling the challenges of modern construction. We service the whole industry and need machines to be robust for work in a variety of heavy-duty applications.

“Our recent investment shows our commitment to servicing the industry with versatile and innovative plant hire options but also represents our assurance to customers that we will continue to provide efficient and sustainable machines to suit their needs.”

As the government continues to invest in large-scale infrastructure projects and housing developments, access to a variety of plant equipment is integral to the industry’s success this year.

Rory Gregory, Key Account Manager at Finning UK & Ireland says: “It is vital companies keep up with industry demand and Flannery have a long history of providing a reliable, efficient and robust selection of Cat machinery for their customers.

“Along with the machines themselves, which were delivered with comprehensive technology to increase efficiency, we are providing full service and warranty packages to safeguard Flannery’s investment long-term. We are thrilled to not only have the opportunity to continue to work with Flannery but to provide them with such a significant investment to help continue their legacy for many years to come.”

