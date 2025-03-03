Gatwick Expansion Moves Closer as Transport Secretary Signals Approval

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has indicated she is “minded to approve” Gatwick Airport’s £2.2bn expansion plans, subject to the development of noise mitigation measures.

The airport has applied to bring its northern runway into regular use, currently restricted to acting as a taxiway or backup for the main runway. The proposal includes shifting the northern runway’s centre line 12 metres north to enable dual runway operations while maintaining international safety standards.

Plans also feature terminal extensions, a new aircraft parking pier, enhancements to an existing pier, and flyovers to separate local and airport traffic to ease congestion. The five-year project includes new passenger facilities, car parks, offices, and hotels.

Gatwick submitted its application to the Planning Inspectorate in July 2023. Following a review, the Inspectorate presented its findings to the Department for Transport on 27 November 2024, with a deadline for a response set for 27 February 2025.

In her statement, Alexander said: “I have issued a ‘minded to approve’ letter for Gatwick’s northern runway development consent order (DCO) under the Planning Act 2008. As the examining authority has recommended an alternative DCO with additional operational controls, I am allowing more time to seek views on these provisions before a final decision.”

The final ruling has now been extended to 27 October 2025.

London Gatwick chief executive Stewart Wingate welcomed the update, stating: “It is vital that any planning conditions allow us to confidently invest £2.2bn in this project and unlock the full benefits of bringing the northern runway into routine use.

“This project will create 14,000 jobs and generate £1bn annually in economic benefits. By increasing capacity and resilience, we can strengthen the UK’s global connectivity and drive economic growth in the southeast and beyond. We remain committed to responsible growth, balancing passenger demand with minimising noise and environmental impact.”

