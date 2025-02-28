£400m benefits announced for Coventry, Leicester, Nottingham rail scheme

At a conference at Coventry Transport Museum today (28 Feb 2025), Midlands Connect made the case to reinstate the direct rail link between Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham.

In 2021, Midlands Connect submitted a Strategic Outline Business Case to the government, proposing the links between Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham were reinstated. It is clear the project is still significant, and Midlands Connect has refreshed the original Strategic Outline Business Case for the project, which has only become more vital since its original submission in 2021.

The project could create £400m overall benefits including almost £150m wider economic benefits for the region. Due to a more accurate understanding of how people shift from road to rail, the benefits are much higher than the previous SOBC submission in 2021.

The event today saw the launch of a report which detailed plans to improve rail connections between the three cities. Currently, just 3% of journeys between Coventry and Leicester are made by rail, compared to 30% of journeys between Coventry and Birmingham.

Political representatives including Mary Creagh MP, Rachel Taylor MP, Jodie Gosling MP, and Sir Peter Soulsby were joined by business leaders such as Corin Crane (Coventry and Warwickshire Chambers) and Richard Blackmore (East Midlands Chamber). The event saw a lively discussion of how this project can support the people and businesses of the Midlands.

Mary Creagh, MP for Coventry East, said:

“This project is vital to the future of our three great cities. It would help reduce journey times and create access to work for hundreds of thousands of people. I will be pushing hard for this much needed infrastructure investment in our region as part of Labour’s plan for growth.”

Leicester City Mayor, Peter Soulsby, said:

“Coventry and Leicester are the two biggest cities without a direct rail link. This crucial scheme will reconnect them, directly helping travellers and supporting the local economies of Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham.

“With rail lines through Leicester at capacity, hindering the development of both passenger and freight trains, this scheme is urgently needed. By increasing rail freight capacity, the scheme will remove HGVs from the highway network, reducing carbon and improving air quality – which is great news for Leicester.”

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, said:

“It was so great to be at the event today, to hear support for our project from leaders across the Midlands. This scheme is so important, as we move to decarbonise transport, we must make rail the most attractive option possible. Creating direct routes between major centres is the best way to do this.”

The plans will see an increase in services and a reduction in journey times for those travelling between Coventry, Nuneaton, Leicester, and Nottingham by rail; making it a more attractive option compared to driving. There will be two faster services from Coventry to Leicester and Nottingham, calling at Hinckley, Leicester, and Loughborough. An additional local service will stop Coventry, Coventry Arena, Bedworth, Bermuda Park and Nuneaton.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals