Greggs Plans 150 New Stores in 2025 as Sales Surpass £2bn

Greggs is setting its sights on 140 to 150 new store openings in 2025, following a record-breaking year in which the bakery chain surpassed £2 billion in sales for the first time.

In 2024, Greggs expanded its presence with 226 new store openings, while closing 28 locations and relocating 53. The company also refurbished 165 existing shops, bringing its total estate to 2,618 stores by the end of the year. Looking ahead, Greggs sees significant potential to exceed 3,000 UK stores in the long term.

The company’s total sales for 2024 rose 11.3% year-on-year to £2.01bn, with underlying operating profit increasing 13.7% to £195.3m.

Roisin Currie, chief executive of Greggs, reflected on the company’s success: “2024 was another record-breaking year for Greggs; we exceeded £2 billion in sales for the first time and opened our 2,600th shop. Our people have worked tirelessly to deliver on our strategic ambition to further establish Greggs as a multi-channel food-to-go retailer, and I want to acknowledge their efforts. It is thanks to their hard work, week after week, that we continue to grow, while maintaining the great prices, high-quality products, and friendly service that keep our customers coming back.”

Currie also reaffirmed Greggs’ long-term growth strategy: “In 2021, we set our sights on doubling sales by 2026 and building a significantly larger business. Three years into this five-year plan, we are on track and confident in the growth opportunities ahead. The brand is stronger than ever, with vast potential to expand our store network and continue developing in newer markets and channels.”

With strong momentum and ambitious expansion plans, Greggs is poised for another year of impressive growth in 2025.

