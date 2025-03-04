WHSmith Sale Could Mark the End of a High Street Staple

WHSmith could vanish from UK high streets as the retailer considers selling its 500-store high street division, with reports suggesting any deal may not include the rights to its historic brand name.

The company, which has been a fixture of British high streets since 1792, is shifting its focus towards its more profitable travel retail business. In January, WHSmith confirmed it was exploring strategic options for its high street division, including a potential sale. However, it is now understood that any deal may exclude the WHSmith branding, raising questions about the future identity of the stores.

Among those reportedly interested in acquiring the high street business are HMV owner Doug Putman, Bensons for Beds owner Alteri, and Modella Capital, which owns Hobbycraft.

Despite recording an operating profit of £32 million last year, WHSmith’s high street stores remain largely focused on greeting cards, books, and stationery, while its travel division – which offers a broader range of food, drinks, and technology – now accounts for 85% of the company’s overall profits.

If the sale goes ahead without brand retention, it could spell the end of WHSmith as a recognisable presence on UK high streets.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals