Hartwell unveils £100m Phoenix Yard regeneration plans for former ironworks site in Digbeth

Hartwell Plc, the automative and property development company, has unveiled £100 million regeneration plans to deliver Phoenix Yard, a landmark mixed-use scheme at the heart of Digbeth, Birmingham.

The proposals will seek to transform an outdated and under-utilised brownfield site which totals 2.8-acre (1.134 hectare) and is beside Coventry Street, Oxford Street, Meriden Street, and Digbeth High Street to deliver a new gateway to Digbeth.

The site has the potential to provide 260,000 sq ft (24,228 sq m) of media and educational space, commercial floorspace, 240 new homes units, retail, public realm and high-quality landscaping.

The proposals have been sensitively developed by award-winning architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris to pay homage to the site’s industrial history as Phoenix ironworks.

This is combined with ambitious sustainability targets across the site which include BREEAM ‘Excellent’, WELL certification, WiredScore Platinum, SmartScore, NABERS and a minimum 10% biodiversity net gain.

Phoenix Yard proposals will respond to Digbeth’s recognised potential as a growth area in Birmingham, which contributes to its ongoing transformation into a thriving and vibrant creative area. This includes the BBC’s new multi-million-pound Birmingham HQ at Typhoo Wharf and approval of the £1.9 billion Smithfield Market masterplan.

The proposed Phoenix Yard is forecast to create circa 200 construction jobs and has the potential to create upwards of 500 FTE jobs, as well as attract a range of new residents to the area and provide a meaningful boost to the economy to support the area’s social and economic growth.

Joanne Churchill, group property manager, Hartwell Plc said: “We are delighted to unveil our vision to transform an under-utilised brownfield site to deliver Phoenix Yard, a new mixed-use neighbourhood at the heart of Digbeth. Through unlocking the potential of this site, our plans promise to positively contribute to the area’s ongoing transformation into a thriving and vibrant part of Birmingham, delivering an exciting range of new opportunities and living space for the future.

“In recent years Digbeth has benefitted from significant investment and is recognised by Birmingham City Council as a key growth area. This scheme has been designed with this investment and the wider ambitions for Birmingham in mind. The potential delivery of media and educational space will support the continuing growth of BBC Midlands HQ and its ecosystem following the BBC’s multi-million-pound investment into the area. Similarly, new homes will complement the site’s location in Digbeth’s creative centre. This will be supported by excellent connectivity, which is enhanced by nearby major transport investments including HS2’s Curzon Street Station and the Metro Eastside Extension.

“We look forward to receiving comments on the proposals from local residents and businesses, with feedback set to help inform our final planning application.”

Ahead of submitting a hybrid planning application to Birmingham City Council, Hartwell Plc has launched a public consultation for local residents and businesses to see and comment on the plans.

A dedicated consultation website is now live at https://www.phoenixyard-digbeth.com/ with the deadline to provide feedback to close at 12pm on 31st March 2025.

Acting on behalf of Hartwell are Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Ridge, Cundall, Hoare Lea, Macfarlane + Associates and Newmark.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals