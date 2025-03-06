Green Light for Three New Warehouses at APTUS in Preston

HBD, part of Henry Boot, and Barnfield Group have secured planning approval for three additional industrial units at their APTUS logistics scheme in Preston, Lancashire.

The £100 million development is set to create up to 1,500 jobs and will deliver a total of 800,000 sq ft of high-quality, sustainable industrial space just off Junction 31A of the M6.

The latest phase includes two adjoining units of 26,507 sq ft each, alongside a larger detached unit spanning 53,841 sq ft.

Ed Hutchinson, Managing Director of HBD, said: “We’re pleased to have secured planning for a further 108,000 sq ft at APTUS. Its prime location, combined with strong sustainability credentials and power capabilities, continues to attract significant interest from potential occupiers.”

Tracy Clavell-Bate, Head of Development at Barnfield Group, highlighted the benefits of the approval: “Having planning permission allows us to go to market with a ready-to-go scheme, making it highly attractive to occupiers. With limited supply in the region, we are ahead of the curve.”

The scheme will incorporate a range of energy-saving features, including electric vehicle charging points and photovoltaic panels, as well as a 15-acre landscaped wildlife area designed for occupiers to enjoy.

Across the wider APTUS development, units ranging from 25,000 sq ft to 500,000 sq ft will be available. Property agents Gerald Eve, Young & Co, and Eckersley Property have been appointed to market the scheme.

The first confirmed occupier at APTUS is Kerakoll, with construction set to begin this summer on its 145,000 sq ft unit.

HBD is one of the UK’s most established property developers, with a strong financial track record and a £1.3 billion development pipeline. The company focuses on industrial and logistics, urban regeneration, and residential projects, working in partnership with local authorities, investors, and developers.

Barnfield Group, a Lancashire-based contractor, developer, and investor, has been delivering projects across the UK for more than 40 years. With a turnover of £80 million, the company is currently involved in more than 30 live developments, spanning a diverse range of sectors.

With the latest approvals in place, APTUS is on track to become a major industrial and logistics hub in the North West, offering state-of-the-art facilities in a prime location.

