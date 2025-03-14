Harvey Norman Expands UK Presence with New Store and HQ in Sutton Coldfield

Australian homewares giant Harvey Norman is set to strengthen its UK footprint with the opening of a new store and headquarters at The Gracechurch Centre in Royal Sutton Coldfield, near Birmingham.

The move follows the retailer’s successful launch in England at Merry Hill in October 2024 and marks the next step in a series of planned investments across the West Midlands as part of its broader UK and global expansion strategy.

Founded in 1982, Harvey Norman has grown into an international retail powerhouse, operating more than 300 stores worldwide across Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Slovenia, Croatia, New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland, and Northern Ireland.

Katie Page, CEO of Harvey Norman, highlighted the region’s appeal: “The West Midlands’ high-quality retail space and excellent connectivity are key reasons we have chosen Sutton Coldfield as the home of our new UK headquarters and our next store. Gracechurch will provide a fantastic hub for our growing UK team, and I look forward to returning to the region as we advance our expansion plans.”

The new opening is part of a wider regeneration initiative led by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), which is backing a multi-million-pound investment to revitalise The Gracechurch Centre. The redevelopment plans include new homes alongside enhanced leisure, retail, and commercial spaces.

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker welcomed the investment: “Harvey Norman’s decision to set up in Sutton Coldfield is a huge boost for the area. It proves that our high streets can thrive again, creating jobs and giving people more reasons to visit, shop, and socialise.

“With new jobs and homes on the horizon, we are delivering real opportunities and making this town an even better place to live and work.”

