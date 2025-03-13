Henry Boot Construction Begins £3m Mental Health Facility Refurbishment

Henry Boot Construction has begun major refurbishment works on mental health facility, Maple Ward, at the Longley Centre in Sheffield, to provide a safer and more supportive space for staff and patients.

The £3m project includes a full refurbishment of the two-storey mental health unit and involves redesigning the layout to create 17 en-suite bedrooms, an accessible bedroom, calming de-escalation facilities, and a newly landscaped garden courtyard.

As part of the improvements, the team will be installing new drainage, manholes, and window and door openings, alongside refurbishing mechanical and electrical systems. Patient safety will also be a key focus, with the removal of fixed ligature anchor points throughout the site.

The renovation will also create or upgrade several essential spaces, including a quiet space, dining room, staff rest area, lounge, clinic room and dispensary.

Maple Ward provides important assessment and treatment for individuals experiencing a diverse range of emergency mental health needs.

Commenting on the project, Lee Powell, MD of Henry Boot Construction, said:

“We’re very proud to be delivering the refurbishment of this important mental health facility in Sheffield.

“This project is obviously much more than just bricks and mortar – it’s about creating a safe, calming, and supportive space for those experiencing urgent mental health needs. The refurbished ward will also be complemented by a new garden courtyard, creating another open-air retreat for self-reflection and relaxation.

“Well-designed healthcare environments are extremely important for our community, and we’re committed to ensuring the space meets the highest standards for both patients and staff.

“It’s a privilege to contribute to such an impactful project that will make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Adele Sabin, Head of the Therapeutic Environments Programme which is behind this refurbishment, added:

“We are doing this work to put the comfort and safety of our service users at the forefront, removing ligature anchor points and creating high-quality environments for care.

“I’m really excited to see our plans for the site come to fruition, and I am very proud of everything our team has done to get us to this stage of making our plans a reality.”

The refurbishment is expected to complete in late autumn this year and the ward will then be reopened.

