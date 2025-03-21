JD Sports, Superdrug, and Ann Summers Expand Retail Presence at Meadowhall

Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield is set for a major retail boost as JD Sports, Superdrug, and Ann Summers commit to significant store expansions. These latest leasing deals will see the three brands increase their combined retail space to an impressive 42,278 square feet.

JD Sports is making a bold move by nearly tripling its footprint on the Lower Level High Street. The sportswear giant will merge five adjacent units to create a flagship 29,225-square-foot store, set to be the largest in the region and the second biggest in the country when it opens in 2026.

Meanwhile, Superdrug is relocating to a 10,199-square-foot unit within Meadowhall, making it one of the retailer’s largest stores nationwide. The new space is set to open in late May and will feature an expanded range of health and beauty products.

Ann Summers is also upsizing, moving into a 2,854-square-foot unit on the Lower Level High Street. The new store promises an enhanced shopping experience with a refreshed layout and updated design.

These expansions come following a period of significant investment in Meadowhall. Last year, British Land sold its 50% stake in the shopping centre to Norges Bank Investment Management for £360 million, giving the sovereign wealth fund full ownership of the retail destination. British Land continues to manage the asset.

Richard Crowther, retail leasing director at British Land, said: “Meadowhall continues to attract strategic investment from leading national and international brands. JD Sports, Superdrug, and Ann Summers are the latest tenants to reaffirm their commitment to the centre, following 26 retailers that have invested over £30 million in their stores over the past year. These substantial lease agreements will further elevate Meadowhall’s Lower High Street as part of a centre that dominates the regional retail landscape.”

James Air, director of group acquisitions at JD Sports, added: “I am absolutely thrilled that we will be delivering one of our largest stores in Europe at Meadowhall. With over 60 metres of frontage in a prime location, I am confident this will be one of our very best stores.”

This wave of retail investment follows the recent announcement that beauty brand Sephora UK has chosen Meadowhall as the location for its first Yorkshire store, set to open this summer.

