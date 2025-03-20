Ikea to Finally Open Oxford Street Store After 18-Month Delay

Ikea is set to open its long-awaited Oxford Street store next month, following an 18-month delay due to complex renovations.

Located at 214 Oxford Street, the former Topshop flagship site has undergone a major transformation to house the Swedish retailer’s latest London outlet. Spanning three storeys, the 62,500 sq ft space will feature showrooms displaying 6,000 products, with 3,500 available for immediate takeaway. A 130-seat deli will also be part of the offering.

The site has been under renovation for three years after Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ikea’s parent company, acquired the Grade II-listed, 238,958 sq ft building for £378m in 2021. The extensive refurbishment has included replacing fossil fuel gas-fired boilers with energy-efficient air-source heat pumps, installing secondary glazing, and restoring the building’s historic façade.

Originally slated to open in autumn 2023, the launch was pushed back due to the complexities of the redevelopment. Ikea has now confirmed the store will open on 1 May, following the closure of its Hus of FRAKTA pop-up concept store.

Peter Jelkeby, chief executive and chief sustainability officer at Ikea UK, said: “London is an iconic shopping destination, and we are thrilled to now have a home in its centre. Ikea Oxford Street’s location complements our network of stores in London – and beyond – and allows us to be closer to where our customers live, work and shop, while importantly being easily accessible by foot or public transport.”

