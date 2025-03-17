Kao Data Expands Harlow Campus with Third Cutting-Edge Data Centre

Kao Data has unveiled plans for a third state-of-the-art data centre at its Harlow campus in Essex, further strengthening its position as a leader in high-performance computing and AI infrastructure.

The new KLON-03 facility will deliver 17.6MW of capacity and operate entirely on renewable energy. It will feature advanced hybrid-cooled, hot aisle containment (HAC) systems, capable of supporting high-density computing with rack densities of up to 130kW.

Since opening in 2018, Kao Data’s 656,600 sq ft Harlow campus has become a key hub for AI, cloud computing, and GPU-powered deployments. Its existing KLON-01 and KLON-02 data centres each provide 10MW of capacity.

David Bloom, founder and chairman of Kao Data, reflected on the milestone: “This year marks a decade since our vision for the Harlow campus began, and it’s fantastic to see it firmly established as the UK’s leading destination for advanced computing. KLON-03 will set a new benchmark for our industrial-scale data centre platform, delivering one of the country’s largest footprints of liquid-cooled capacity in line with the government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan.”

Kao Data chief executive Doug Loewe added: “The era of AI is truly here, and it’s fitting that we continue to innovate on the very campus where Sir Charles Kao pioneered fibre optics. Our technical team has refined the design to push the boundaries of efficiency, and we’re excited to bring our first large-scale, liquid-cooled infrastructure to life.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals