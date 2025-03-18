Network Space Developments secures planning for 30-acre commercial site near Wakefield

Network Space Developments (NSD) has secured Reserved Matters (detailed) planning permission for warehousing and distribution units on a 30-acre site on Newmarket Lane, Wakefield, just off Junction 30 of the M62.

The 152,000 sq. ft scheme, comprising of 12 commercial units of varying sizes of flexible storage space with offices, will be a welcome addition to Newmarket Lane which has become an established and sought after industrial and logistics hub. The latest planning approval also covers a new access road onto Newmarket Lane along with car parking, service yards, landscaping, and ancillary road and drainage infrastructure.

Network Space Developments’ Managing Director Ste Barnes said: “This is a prime commercial and industrial site that is just a few minutes away from Junction 30 of the M62 and the M1 interchange, making it an ideal location for national and international operators.

“The Newmarket Lane area has become established as one of Yorkshire’s most attractive logistic hubs and we are delighted to have secured planning that will help promote this prime location even further .”

The wider Newmarket Lane commercial area – once home to Newmarket Silkstone Colliery which closed in 1983 – covers approximately 200 acres, with potential development of up to 1million sq. ft. With Amazon, Newcold and Phoenix Healthcare already established on site, there are currently circa 1,500 people employed with a further 1,500 jobs anticipated once the area is fully developed out.

Spawforths were planning consultants to NSD for this scheme.

