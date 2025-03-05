Keon Homes claims lead role in £1bn Wolverhampton Housing Development Framework

Keon Homes has hailed being named on the £1billion Wolverhampton Housing Development Framework as a transformational moment for its business.

The specialist in affordable housing and extra care schemes beat off intense competition to be granted preferred contractor status on all sites over 20 plots in the city and surrounding areas.

It is about to start construction work on the £40m New Park Village remodelling project in the summer and is shortly getting underway with the first phase of 99 new bungalows at Lincoln Green in Bushbury.

Five new jobs have been created at the Burntwood-based developer with tens more expected to follow indirectly in the supply chain.

Importantly, the Housing Development Framework also included a Direct Award for Keon Homes, providing authorised users with a streamlined process to procure works for the next four years.

This is open to any local authority or registered provider across Cheshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Northamptonshire, and the West Midlands.

Matt Beckley

Matt Beckley, Partnerships Director, commented: “This is arguably the biggest deal in our history, with the opportunity to support the redevelopment of some key housing sites in Wolverhampton and, then potentially, further afield.

“Our track record for bringing challenging schemes to market and then completing them on time and to budget played a key role in the award, that and our passion for creating communities where individuals and families can thrive. It’s more than bricks and mortar to us.”

He continued: “New Park Village and Lincoln Green are two sites that drastically needed remodelling, especially the latter where old, prefabricated accommodation was coming to the end of its lifecycle in terms of structural integrity and energy efficiency. We’re replacing these with highly energy efficient properties that will be built using the latest construction techniques and with green spaces at their heart, meeting the needs of local residents.”

Councillor Steve Evans, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for City Housing at City of Wolverhampton Council, said: “Our new Housing Development Framework is helping speed up the delivery of good homes in well-connected neighbourhoods across Wolverhampton, while providing affordable housing to residents.

“It will also allow our housing team to plan estate regeneration and gain advice from contractors and developers, like Keon Homes, on buildability and viability as we work in partnership to ensure value for money.

“This will prove to be an effective way to deliver new homes and, crucially, increases the city’s housing stock when it needs it most.”

The Wolverhampton Housing Development Framework is in place for four years initially with the opportunity for it to be extended if the agreement is going well.

It marks another significant year of growth for Keon Homes, who recently announced it is bringing the £35m Phase 3 of Port Loop in Birmingham back to life and successfully completed its first extra care scheme in Newport nine months ahead of schedule.

“We have slowly, but surely been building a reputation in the East and West Midlands as a developer that organisations can trust and this means we are now working with eleven housing associations and the City of Wolverhampton Council on this landmark Framework,” added Richard Williams, Managing Director of Keon Homes.

“The Direct Award is also very important. In essence, it means other local authorities can come to us direct with a site award, without having to go through the time-consuming and costly procurement process.”

For further information, please visit www.keonhomes.co.uk

