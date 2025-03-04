Major Build-to-Rent Scheme Set for Leeds as Kirkstall Road Development Takes Shape

A major build-to-rent (BTR) scheme is set to transform the Kirkstall Road area of Leeds, delivering 618 new homes as part of a multi-million-pound investment backed by an unnamed US insurance company.

The five-acre site, located next to the River Aire and just a mile from the city centre, will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across five buildings. Residents will have access to over 10,000 sq ft of shared amenities, including a lounge, co-working space, gym, two private roof terraces, and 3,800 sq ft of commercial space.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the development will incorporate air source heat pumps and solar panels, targeting HQM 4* and EPC ‘B’ certifications.

Glenbrook co-founder Ian Sherry said: “We are thrilled to be partnering again with Barings Real Estate on this impactful project. This development not only addresses the urgent need for housing in Leeds but also contributes to the revitalisation of the Kirkstall Road area. We believe creating high-quality living spaces is essential for fostering thriving communities.”

Ben Pile, head of European residential investment and asset management at Barings Real Estate, highlighted Leeds as a key market for institutional residential investment. He said: “Given the stabilising economic and political environments in the UK, and as we enter a new real estate cycle in Europe, we expect the picture for residential property—and our other preferred sector of logistics—to become even more positive. We are seeking further opportunities to deploy capital on behalf of our partners.”

This latest funding deal marks the fourth collaboration between Glenbrook and Barings. Allsop Letting and Management will oversee operations at the Leeds site upon completion. CBRE advised Glenbrook on the transaction.

Construction is now underway, with the scheme expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

