Landmark moment as Etex opens 200 million euros plasterboard manufacturing facility in Bristol

McLaughlin & Harvey have completed construction of Etex’s plasterboard manufacturing facility in Bristol.

Etex has officially opened its 200 million euros expansion of its plasterboard production facility in Bristol. It is Etex’s largest production investment ever and a commitment to UK manufacturing as the industry grows.

Delivered by McLaughlin & Harvey, the new autonomous plasterboard production line and warehouse facility comprises of a 53,000m2 GIA. The 0.5km long facility consists of a board line calcination plant and storage facility with first floor office accommodation spanning the board line.

The expansion has doubled the sites capacity near the Port of Bristol and has a core focus on sustainability, utilising a rainwater harvesting system, installation points for solar PV and electric car charging stations, and a fully electric forklift fleet. The extra space also supports post-consumer gypsum recycling.

The facility produces plasterboard for the Siniat brand and is Etex’s most efficient plasterboard production line in Europe when considering its line size, speed and complexity. The capacity installed allows Etex, a global lightweight construction materials manufacturer, to produce over 98% of its portfolio of boards for the UK and Ireland in the new state-of-the-art facility.

The plant leverages new technologies to bring efficiency but also sustainability to the forefront of operations. Increasing local production gives Etex greater flexibility and allows for significant carbon savings by decreasing the need to transport boards from other countries.

Robbie Clark, Operations Director at McLaughlin & Harvey, commented:

“We are proud to have completed the construction of Etex’s new plasterboard production facility in Bristol. Our experienced delivery team maintained a strong focus on quality and sustainability in managing the building and civil engineering works, and coordinating the client’s direct equipment installers.

The high degree of integration of the state-of-the-art process equipment within our construction works was achieved seamlessly through our ‘one team’ approach with Etex and their consultants. This approach ensured the plant was fully commissioned and ready for setting to work ahead of the planned completion date. This accomplishment is a testament to teamwork, commitment and collaboration, demonstrating what we can achieve when a project team works together towards a common goal.”

The new site is a zero waste to landfill plant – and part of Etex’s Road to Sustainability 2030 ambitions – which, in the UK, includes rainwater harvesting and increasing its product recycled content year-on-year. Etex is the first manufacturer in the UK to have recycled content certified in new products (through SCS certification), with recycled content in UK products ranging from 23% up to 45% in plasterboards.

Bernard Delvaux, CEO of Etex:

“Etex is a pioneer in the construction sector globally, and in the UK. In Europe, we hold important market positions for our portfolio of products and solutions; plasterboards, fibre cement, insulation, fire protection and modular construction.

But at the core of our business is our partnerships with customers. Through our complementary portfolio of brands, we are able to take our relationships with customers beyond simply being a supplier and instead work in true collaboration. This is thanks to our solution-first approach, focusing more and more on delivering full solutions and technical expertise to customers, rather than simply supplying individual products.”

John Sinfield, UK and Ireland Country Manager:

“The new Bristol plant expansion is proof of Etex’s strong footprint in Europe and its commitment to continually investing in innovation.

As a pioneer in lightweight construction, we strive to deliver better products and construction methods. Through a solutions-first approach within our key brands, we can offer trusted design solutions that are fully tested whenever our customers need them, ultimately making construction time and processes easier, cheaper and more sustainable.”

Etex operates more than 160 sites across 45 countries and employs 13,500 people worldwide.

