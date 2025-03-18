Omega West Unit 4 scheme is progressing well in Warrington

Works for Omega West Unit 4, a £28million major industrial and logistics (I&L) development within the Omega Business Park in Warrington, are on track for completion.

Led by McLaren Construction Midlands and North, Unit 4 is due to finish in June 2025 and follows the successful completion of Units 2 and 3, also on behalf of Omega St Helens Limited, but with a fund managed by Blackstone as the purchaser.

Once complete, the unit will be a 420,000 sq. ft. development featuring state-of-the-art facilities, including two-story offices, extensive warehouse space, a hub office, car park facilities, and comprehensive external works and landscaping.

Currently, the stage 3 commissioning of the intake substation on plot is progressing well, alongside the offsite manufacture and delivery of the enhanced photovoltaic panels, which are being readied to commence installation along with the internal SRC slabs to the warehouse.

Externally, the SRC Yard Slabs are anticipated to be substantially completed by mid- to late March, with the office fit-out to the main office block final finishes due to commence late March 2025.

The team has worked to tackle challenging elements of the site, including the diversion of an existing watercourse along its southern and western boundaries, which required an eight-meter buffer zone to maintain construction safety. Additionally, a 132kVA cable diversion below ground on the northern boundary helped careful planning to ensure safe excavation and groundwork activities.

The development will incorporate 10% natural roof light implementation, future capacity for EV charging, and a full cut and fill balance of the existing ground to reuse all on-site cohesive materials in line with McLaren Construction’s sustainability commitment.

A wild meadow planting arrangement and increased green space areas will also be distributed through the extensive landscaping and all generators and plant machinery have run on alternative fuels, with waste managed through an online data system, Smartwaste, and recycling targets monitored monthly during construction.

Upon completion, the development is expected to achieve a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of A+. Throughout the project, locally sourced materials and suppliers have been utilised, wherever possible, to support the local economy.

With careful consideration of the local community at its heart, throughout the project, McLaren Construction Midlands and North has regularly engaged with local schools and colleges, providing job fairs and mock interview sessions to promote industry opportunities for young people.

The team also attended the Cowley College: Futures Fair last year alongside the Your Futures Careers Fair at De La Salle School. Students were able to discuss industry career opportunities with the team, to expand their knowledge and inform them of future job options.

Monthly meetings with the local council and planning teams have been hosted with stakeholders in attendance, alongside newsletters being regularly distributed to keep the community informed.

Gary Cramp, Managing Director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “Pivotal works are progressing to schedule at Unit 4, and we are proud of our team for continuing to deliver a high-quality sustainable product, as part of the latest phase in our successful track record at Omega Business Park.

“We’ve been working closely with the community to regularly engage with local educational establishments and stakeholders, to ensure a seamless construction process with sustainability at the heart of the scheme.”

David Milloy, Managing Director of M2 Group (owner of Omega St Helens), added: “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with McLaren Construction on this pivotal development. Their commitment to quality and community engagement aligns with our values and vision for Omega Business Park.”

The commencement of Omega West Unit 4 underscores McLaren Construction Midlands and North’s ongoing dedication to fostering sustainable growth and innovation in industrial and logistics infrastructure.

With a steadfast commitment to quality, environmental responsibility, and community engagement, the contractor is poised to deliver a project that not only meets the highest standards of construction excellence but also contributes positively to the Warrington community and beyond.

