Landsec Submits Plans for 880 New Homes in Manchester’s Mayfield Park

Landsec has submitted a planning application for the first phase of its £1.4 billion Mayfield Park masterplan in Manchester, proposing 879 new homes as part of a major regeneration project.

Designed in collaboration with architects Studio Egret West and shedkm, the new homes will include a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The development will also feature shops, restaurants, cafés, a health and wellbeing club, and community spaces, creating a vibrant urban hub.

If approved, the first phase will also deliver 325,000 sq ft of office space across two buildings, alongside a multi-modal transport hub, which will include Manchester’s largest cycle park with hundreds of spaces. The office and transport hub received initial consent in 2020, with revisions made in 2023 to align with current market conditions.

The residential buildings will be arranged across four blocks, each containing both low-rise and taller tower elements. Streets will connect the development from the Mancunian Way in the south to Mayfield Park in the north, integrating the new homes into the wider cityscape.

Landsec has committed to providing 20% affordable housing across the district, with an independent viability appraisal set to determine the final levels for the site. The company, in partnership with the Mayfield Partnership, is also looking to expand and enhance the existing public green space in the area.

Mike Hood, chief executive at LandsecU+I, commented:

“Our ambition for Mayfield is to create a diverse, green, world-class place where everyone feels welcome, whether to live, work, or visit. Since opening the park in 2022, we’ve been on a mission to grow it across the 24-acre masterplan. Expanding the green space and introducing the first homes alongside workplaces at Mayfield is an exciting milestone. It’s incredible to think that just a few years ago, much of this area was disused and derelict land.

“We look forward to continuing to shape Mayfield’s future alongside our partners and local residents.”

Construction timelines for the project have yet to be announced.

