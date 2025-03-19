Vistry and Places for People launch first phase of Lower Herne Village to deliver 128 new homes in Kent

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, and UK’s leading social enterprise Places for People have formed a joint venture to deliver 800 high-quality mixed-tenure homes in Lower Herne, Kent.

Work on the first phase of Lower Herne Village – Greenwood Gardens, commenced in May 2024 and will provide 128mixed-tenure homes, comprising 65 private homes and 63 shared ownership properties. The first phase will include a mix of one, two, three- and four-bedroom homes, designed to accommodate a range of buyers, including first-time purchasers and families.

The first tranche of private and affordable homes will be complete by the end of this month. The recently opened four-bedroom showhome now provides prospective buyers with an opportunity to view the quality and design of the homes available for sale on the open market, and a separate shared ownership show home by Places for People is also available to view

The first phase of development also includes significant Section 106 contributions to support this evolving new community. A key highlight of the development is the Herne Relief Road, which will help reduce traffic congestion in Herne Village, improve local connectivity and support the expansion of the area. The joint venture between Vistry and Places for People aims to create a well-connected, sustainable community in Lower Herne Village and as the neighbourhood expands, future phases will bring even more homes, offering a mix of private, shared ownership, and rental properties.

The development benefits from being within close proximity to Herne Bay’s amenities, transport links, and green spaces, reinforcing the strategic partnership’s commitment to delivering sustainable housing solutions.

Future phases of the development include Phases C & D, comprising 296 homes – 146 private, 108 shared ownership, and 42 PRS units – which are scheduled for planning approval in March 2025, and the entire development is expected to be completed over the next ten years, with an anticipated completion date of 2035.

Brendan Evans, Managing Director at Vistry Group Kent said: “We are making great progress at Greenwood Gardens through our partnership with Places for People, and are delivering at pace the mix of high-quality homes and the infrastructure required to support long-term sustainable communities.”

Sammie Steele, Regional Managing Director for Greater London at Places for People said: “We’re dedicated to building homes that work for local people, and are really excited to have reached this key milestone at Greenwood Gardens.. In partnership with Vistry, we are building on this already bustling local community bringing forward more stylish and contemporary new homes, across multiple tenures.”

