Lendlord Launches Weekly Updated News Hub to Guide Landlords Through Renters’ Rights Bill 2025

Property management and financial platform Lendlord has unveiled a dedicated news hub to help landlords navigate the Renters’ Rights Bill 2025—one of the most significant rental sector reforms in over 30 years.

The hub provides structured, up-to-date information on key legislative changes, addressing common concerns and offering expert insights into the evolving regulatory landscape. Updated weekly, it ensures landlords stay informed about government announcements, compliance requirements, and the bill’s implementation timeline.

Key topics covered include:

Government announcements and analysis

The abolition of Section 21

When the Renters’ Reform Bill will become law

Rent control regulations

Periodic tenancies

Weekly updates on legislative progress

Lendlord’s research suggests that the UK rental market is expected to stabilise with an 11% growth rate post-reform, with landlords adapting to changes between July and October 2025. While compliance costs may rise, properties meeting the new standards could benefit from higher rental yields and increased tenant demand.

Aviram Shahar, Co-founder and CEO of Lendlord, commented:

“The private rental sector is undergoing a major transformation, and the Renters’ Rights Bill 2025 brings both opportunities and challenges. Compliance will be crucial to long-term success, and landlords need reliable insights to stay ahead. That’s why we keep our news hub updated in real time—providing expert analysis and the latest data to help landlords make informed decisions.”

The Lendlord Renters’ Rights Bill 2025 News Hub is freely accessible to landlords, brokers, and property professionals.

