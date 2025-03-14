Property Leaders Pledge to Install EV Charging in Flats by 2026, but Progress Remains Slow

A majority of property managers, developers, and landlords in the UK are committed to installing electric vehicle (EV) charging in residential buildings by 2028, with most aiming for completion by 2026, according to new data from ChargeGuru UK. However, despite these pledges, progress has been sluggish due to persistent challenges.

The research found that 64% of property leaders plan to retrofit EV chargers into existing developments within the next four years. More than half (54%) expect installations to take place in 2025 and 2026. However, ChargeGuru, a leading provider of fully funded and managed EV charging solutions for flats and apartments, has identified a significant gap between ambition and implementation.

When asked about the obstacles preventing installation, landlords and property managers cited several key concerns:

35% highlighted ongoing maintenance as the biggest barrier

34% pointed to the associated long-term costs

32% shared concerns around time constraints, determining the right number of charge points, lack of consumer demand, and the upfront investment required

While 97% of property professionals say they are aware of how many residents in their buildings own an EV, a significant 70% of those residents still rely on public charging.

Public infrastructure is expanding rapidly, with Zapmap reporting that over 20,000 new public charge points were installed in 2024, increasing the UK’s total by nearly 30% in a single year. However, home charging remains disproportionately limited to those with driveways. According to ChargeUK, approximately 800,000 home chargers were installed in 2024—primarily benefiting homeowners rather than those living in apartment buildings.

With Zapmap tracking around 1.4 million fully electric cars on UK roads at the start of 2025 (rising to 2.1 million when including plug-in hybrids), there remains a substantial disparity between those who can charge affordably at home and those reliant on the pricier public network.

Despite the challenges, 81% of property professionals claim to understand the process of installing EV chargers in residential buildings, and 86% are aware of government funding options available to support these initiatives.

Denis Watling, Managing Director of ChargeGuru UK, emphasised the urgency of action: “While the data highlights a growing commitment to private EV charging, the reality is that many property decision-makers are yet to turn these plans into reality. To accelerate private ‘at-home’ EV charging adoption, industry leaders, the government, and the property sector must collaborate to remove key barriers.

“Installing EV infrastructure is a long-term investment, and it’s crucial to implement solutions that address each building’s unique challenges—whether related to upfront costs, fair access, or ongoing maintenance. Our data shows that 75% of residents have already considered EV charging availability when moving or will do so in their next relocation. Property managers and freeholders cannot afford to delay unless they want to fall behind the competition.”

With demand for EV charging only set to rise, the property sector faces increasing pressure to ensure residential developments are future-proofed for the shift towards electric mobility.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals