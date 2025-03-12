Logic-i appointed to key role in Teesworks’ Steel River Power project

Logic-i has been selected to deliver pivotal project management and planning roles for the Steel River Power project at Teesworks, one of the UK’s most ambitious industrial regeneration sites.

As an independent project management consultancy, Yarm-headquartered Logic-i will play a key role over the next three to five years in overseeing the expansion of one of the UK’s largest private wire networks – a cornerstone in the transformation of the former Redcar steelworks site.

The Steel River Power project, a joint venture between Steel River Energy Ltd. and North West Electricity Networks (UK) Ltd. (NWEN UK), represents an investment exceeding £100m that will serve to expand the existing Teesworks’ private electricity distribution network to support the sustainable growth of new and existing industries on-site and provide a long term electrical utility infrastructure for the site’s future developments.

Logic-i will be responsible for managing the project’s contract administration, taking a detailed oversight of contract performance, ensuring all agreements and adjustments are comprehensively documented and align with project goals. This approach will support the project’s dynamic needs while maintaining strict adherence to timelines and budgets.

Additionally, it will appoint a senior planning consultant to assist in the delivery of the Steel River Power masterplan. This role is essential for ensuring that the principal contractor, local sub-contractors and supply chain partners maintain synchronised schedules, ensuring project milestones are achieved efficiently. The consultant will also proactively anticipate and mitigate potential challenges, supporting the smooth progression and delivery of the project.

Beyond its technical impact, the growth of the Steel River Power electrical network will deliver significant local benefits, including the creation of hundreds of new jobs and major infrastructure improvements, further solidifying the Teesworks site’s position as a leading green energy and industrial hub.

Stephen Humble, a Director at Logic-i, said: “While Logic-i delivers projects globally, securing this contract has special significance as it enables us to contribute to a project of immense importance to Teesside and the wider North East region. This opportunity underscores our expertise in project management and represents a key milestone in our growth strategy. We look forward to building a successful partnership and supporting the future of Teesworks here in our home region.”

Andy Laundon, Operations Director of Steel River Power Limited, added: “Given the immense scale of our capital programme, it is imperative that safe delivery of the expansion project is the overarching priority. As such, we are delighted to have engaged Logic-i to oversee the contractual performance of the principal contractor and local sub-contractors. Their proven track record and expertise will be an asset to Steel River Power and to the facilitation of wider development on Teesworks, whilst maintaining alignment to Steel River Power’s principles of utilising local supply chain partners.”

