GMI Construction Group achieves practical completion of £32.9m Urban 8 Logistics Park

GMI Construction Group has celebrated the successful completion of the £32.9m Urban 8 Logistics Park at King’s Norton, Birmingham – transforming the former Pilkington Automotive and GKN Aerospace sites into a state-of-the-art warehousing and logistics hub.

The 400,000 sq. ft speculative development by Canmoor Asset Management and Tristan Capital Partners, in partnership with regeneration specialists St Francis Group, comprises eight BREEAM Outstanding EPC A-rated units ranging from 25,000 sq. ft to 70,000 sq. ft.

The 29 acre former brownfield site is set to bring up to 900 jobs to the area, further enhancing the West Midlands’ infrastructure and logistics capabilities.

GMI delivered the project on time and to a high standard despite initial adverse weather conditions and the constraints of the site, located off Eckersall Road and adjacent to the A441 and A38.

The development features a variety of sustainable measures including LED lighting, over 300,000kWh/annum of PV power generation, electric vehicle charging and energy saving infrastructure – resulting in overall CO2 emissions savings of 25%.

The high specification detached units are set amid landscaped surroundings and are externally finished in composite metal cladding in various grey and silver finishes, with glazing incorporated into entrances and office spaces.

Simon Dale, Director of Operations at St Francis Group, said: “From commencement to PC, the GMI Team have been a pleasure to work with – a delivery partner in the truest sense. Working in a collaborative way the site team met all of the challenges that multi-unit schemes provide, to deliver a high-quality development that matched everyone’s expectations. Well done to the GMI Team.”

Adam Taylor, GMI’s Regional Director, Midlands, added: “This project underscores GMI’s capability to deliver large-scale, impactful developments. It will significantly contribute to local employment and skills development while showcasing Birmingham’s prominence in the logistics sector. The collaboration between all stakeholders has been outstanding, and we are proud to hand over this first-class facility.”

