Lowfield Timber Frames celebrates 25th anniversary with renewed optimism for continued growth

Lowfield Timber Frames, one of the UK’s largest independent timber frame manufacturers, has expressed its optimism for the continued growth of the sector as it announces that it successfully contributed to the delivery of nearly 2,500 new homes in 2024, and with it already actively involved in 1,500 units so far this year, it forecasts that 2025 will be even more successful. The announcement comes as the firm proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Since its founding in 2000, Lowfield Timber Frames has grown from a team of just four, to an award-winning team of over 130 people all committed to championing sustainable construction.

Providing modern methods of construction (MMC) to a wide range of both residential and commercial building projects across the UK, Lowfield Timber Frames has continually invested in cutting-edge technology and recently became the first firm in the UK to invest in a new Hundegger Compact Robot Drive CNC machine to enhance production capacity and drive forward innovation.

Commenting on the quarter-century milestone, managing director Darren Jarman said:



“We are incredibly proud to reach this 25-year milestone, which is testament to the hard work, expertise and dedication of the entire team.

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable construction, investing in innovation, and playing a key role in shaping the future of the built environment.”

In addition to expanding its manufacturing capabilities, Lowfield Timber Frames is investing in the future of the industry and has committed to integrating a dedicated training space at its recently revamped headquarters. Due to open in summer 2025, this facility will provide invaluable insights for developers, housebuilders, and commercial property stakeholders, and equip them with the knowledge and expertise to maximise the benefits of timber frame construction.

Concluding, Darren Jarman said:

“As we continue to invest in enhancing our production capabilities, our success is driven by our dedicated workforce, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver on the promises we make.

“We take pride in the length of service that so many of our team have built with us over the years and this undoubtedly adds value to the service that our clients receive.”

With 1500 new homes and five schools already in its order book for 2025, Lowfield Timber Frames anticipates continued success in the year ahead.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals