Premier Modular to Deliver Four-Storey Temporary School Building in Gosport

Premier Modular is set to deliver its second-largest education project to date, supplying a four-storey temporary classroom block at King’s Academy Bay House School in Gosport. This modular building will support the school’s major redevelopment and is part of the Department for Education’s school rebuilding programme, with Premier Modular collaborating with main contractor Kier.

The prefabricated temporary structure will allow the school to continue its operations while redevelopment work takes place. Bay House School was among the first 50 schools selected for the rebuilding initiative in February 2021, with the project listed at £25 million by Glenigan in 2023. Enabling works on the site officially began on 3rd January 2025.

The redevelopment will involve the demolition of six buildings and two temporary classrooms, the construction of three redesigned blocks, and the refurbishment of existing structures. Premier Modular will install 133 modular units, creating 44 classrooms that will serve the school for approximately two-and-a-half years. The stackable design of the units ensures there will still be sufficient outdoor space for students during the construction phase.

A unique feature of this project is its phased use of the modular buildings. Over the two-and-a-half-year period, the classrooms will be adapted to meet the changing needs of the school. After the first 18 months, some classrooms will be reconfigured, transforming design and technology spaces into science labs to accommodate evolving requirements.

This project marks Premier Modular’s second-largest temporary education building across four storeys, following the supply of 186 modules to a school in South London.

Mark Rooney, Rental Divisional Director at Premier Modular, commented: “This is a groundbreaking project for us. Not only is it our second-largest temporary school build, but the modular design allows us to maximise space efficiently in a busy environment. By working closely with Kier, we’ve developed a flexible design that adapts to the project’s evolving needs, ensuring a solution that works for everyone.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals