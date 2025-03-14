Made in Britain mark “carries an awful lot of gravitas” in global export market, says legacy UK artisan

A British tool manufacturer that has been crafting high-quality soft-faced hammers for over a century is proving that legacy craftsmanship remains a vital force in global industry.
West Midlands-based Made in Britain member, Thor Hammer, which exports 44% of its products to 80 countries, supplies sectors including automotive, aerospace, and industrial engineering – with clients ranging from Formula One teams to leading manufacturers worldwide.
The company, which proudly displays the Made in Britain trademark on its renowned hammer range, welcomed Solihull West & Shirley MP, Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, to its headquarters. The visit highlighted Thor Hammer’s commitment to British manufacturing and the importance of export-led growth for UK industry.
Thor Hammer is a long-standing member ofMade in Britain, the globally recognised mark of British manufacturers. The membership organisation supports over 2,100 UK manufacturers, helping them navigate international markets, showcase British craftsmanship, and strengthen the reputation of British-made goods worldwide.
Steve Mason, MD of Thor Hammer, said:
“We’re not simply creating a product, we are passing on over a century of finely-honed skills and expertise to the next generation of craftsmen. We’re incredibly proud of our heritage and that’s why we’re thrilled to display our Made in Britain mark. It carries an awful lot of gravitas in the global market—which accounts for almost half (44% in 2024) of our trade.”
Established in the 1920’s, Thor Hammer’s legacy is built on innovation. The company was tasked with producing soft-faced hammers and mallets for the war effort during WWII, with its dual copper and hide-faced design enabling critical infrastructure to be built in near silence. Today, Thor Hammer continues to apply this same expert craftsmanship to serve modern industries worldwide.
The business is also recognised for its progressive approach to workforce management, having introduced a four-day workweek years before it became a mainstream discussion. This decision has helped retain skilled craftspeople, with more than half of its workforce serving over a decade with the company.
John Pearce, CEO of Made in Britain, said:
“Forged in Britain, wielded worldwide – our manufacturers, like Thor Hammer, showcase the strength of British craftsmanship. With every expertly made product, they reinforce the reputation of Made in Britain as a mark of quality, skill, and innovation on the global stage. I’m pleased to highlight their ongoing journey and congratulate the team on its growing success in the global export market.”
Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst MP said:
“It was excellent to meet Steve and his team at Thor Hammer in Shirley. Their products are world renowned and I am delighted they are crafted in the local economic hub of the Cranmore Business Park.
“During the visit, I was taken through the production process and saw the precision engineering involved in producing the range of hammers on offer, all of which proudly carry the ‘Made In Britain’ trademark. I even had the opportunity to have a go at building my own hammer. We had a wide-ranging discussion on the challenges facing businesses as they seek to navigate the global market conditions.”
The Made in Britain mark is a key asset for manufacturers like Thor Hammer, enhancing credibility in international markets where British-made goods are synonymous with quality. As UK manufacturing continues to compete on the global stage, organisations like Made in Britain work to champion the role of British businesses in driving skilled job creation, industrial growth, and export success.
To learn more about Thor Hammer, visit www.thorhammer.com.
To learn more about Made in Britain and its growing community of British manufacturers, visit www.madeinbritain.org.
