Miller Knight raises bar for industry standards with CHIC fire and building safety framework appointment

MILLER Knight has been appointed to the communities and housing investment consortium (CHIC) fire and building safety framework, reinforcing and solidifying the contractor’s reputation in remedial fire protection and building safety compliance.
Awarded by CHIC, a not-for-profit organisation, the framework provides a robust procurement route for fire safety and compliance works across the housing sector. Encompassing a wide range of critical fire remediation and building safety services, the framework offers a future-proofed solution to ensure that high-risk residential buildings adhere to the latest regulatory standards, while supporting proactive risk management at all costs.
As a multi-discipline principal contractor specialising in fire remediation, refurbishment, and compliance-led construction, Miller Knight is committed to working closely with housing providers to deliver safer, more resilient environments across the UK.
The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as the UK undergoes sweeping reforms following the introduction of the Building Safety Act 2022. With a focus on passive fire protection, fire door installations, and compartmentation works, Miller Knight is poised to take the helm fortifying compliance with the highest safety standards.
Managing director at Miller Knight, Matthew Flower, said: “We are delighted to be appointed to CHIC’s Fire & Building Safety Framework. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for Miller Knight to contribute to the effective delivery of crucial works and services for CHIC’s members. We look forward to delivering exceptional services and developing long lasting partnerships.”
Chief executive David Dickson added: “This appointment is a testament to our team’s well-established expertise in fire safety and compliance. As we continue on a path to scale up, our focus remains on providing safe, sustainable, and high-quality solutions that contribute to the long-term resilience of buildings across the region of Midlands and beyond.
“We look forward to working in partnership with CHIC and its members to help drive fire safety improvements where they are needed most.”
With a proven track record of working across public and private sector projects, Miller Knight has built a reputation for delivering specialist fire remediation works in education, healthcare, blue light services, and residential buildings.
Miller Knight’s inclusion on the CHIC framework reinforces its role as a trusted contractor in the sector, committed to advancing building safety, compliance, and sustainable construction.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals