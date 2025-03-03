Major South Wokingham Development Gets Green Light

A major housing development in South Wokingham has been approved, paving the way for 1,434 new homes, a primary school, public spaces, and a local centre.

The project, a collaboration between Miller Homes and Kier Property, forms part of the South Wokingham Strategic Development Location (SWSDL) in Berkshire. Wokingham Borough Council initially resolved to grant planning permission in May 2021 and has now given the final go-ahead.

Construction is set to begin this spring, subject to reserved matters applications and planning conditions. The development also includes plans for a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) to help offset environmental impacts.

David Brown, managing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “This project marks an important step in delivering much-needed housing, infrastructure, and amenities for South Wokingham. The addition of a new primary school and public spaces will create a thriving community for future residents. Our commitment to sustainable and timely delivery will ensure the success of this strategic development.”

Kier Property managing director Leigh Thomas added: “By working closely with Miller Homes, Wokingham Borough Council, and the local community, we aim to provide not only essential housing but also sustainable infrastructure and vibrant public spaces that serve both current and future generations.”

