Restoring History: £84m Twyford Abbey Redevelopment Moves Forward

Latimer has appointed JJ Rhatigan as the principal contractor for the much-anticipated Twyford Abbey redevelopment in west London, marking a major step forward in transforming the historic site.

Twyford Abbey, a derelict Grade II-listed manor house in Ealing, has long been on Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register. After acquiring the site in 2023, Latimer – the development arm of Clarion Housing Group – is working with Redington Capital to restore and repurpose the landmark.

JJ Rhatigan will lead the construction of 296 homes across a series of five-storey residential blocks within the abbey grounds. Alongside this, the project will see the restoration of the Grade II-listed walled garden for community use, while the main building will be carefully refurbished in collaboration with Picture Property Developments to create 30 unique apartments.

Designed by renowned architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), the scheme blends sustainability with heritage preservation. The development will feature renewable energy solutions, including rooftop photovoltaic panels for electricity generation, as well as air source heat pumps to provide heating and hot water. For the first time in decades, the Abbey’s 1.2-acre South Lawn will also be reopened for public enjoyment.

Clarion Housing Group’s chief development officer, Richard Cook, highlighted JJ Rhatigan’s strong track record and commitment to safety, while Tom Neylon, UK managing director at JJ Rhatigan, emphasised the opportunity to “blend contemporary housing solutions with the careful restoration of an important heritage site.”

With the contract now signed, construction is scheduled to commence in March, with the first homes expected to be completed by 2027. This landmark project will not only bring new homes to west London but also breathe new life into a historic treasure.

