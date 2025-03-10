MILWAUKEE® Delivers the Next Generation of Deep Cut Band Saws

Providing user demanded performance, MILWAUKEE® introduces the next generation of deep cut band saws, the M18 FUEL™ Deep Cut Band Saw Gen 2 and the M18 FUEL™ Dual-Trigger Deep Cut Band Saw with ONE-KEY™, delivering an overall better cutting performance for users.
The next generation of band saws are the lightest in their class, weighing up to 1.4 kg lighter than our previous generations and are 30% faster than the previous generation.
With an enhanced handle design for overhead cuts, the new band saws provide comfort for users to deliver decreased fatigue and allow them to stay more productive on the job site.
The POWERSTATE™ brushless motor delivers maximum power and best in class cutting experience. Providing users with up to 78 cuts per battery charge on a M18™ REDLITHIUM™ 5.0 Ah Battery Pack, the band saws eliminate multiple trips to the charger onsite, increasing productivity.
Supplied with 4-step speed mode and variable speed trigger, the band saws feature a new trigger design allowing for better control over the speed of cut on a variety of metals. The tool-free adjustable shoe helps guide the user through a straighter cut, and an LED work light illuminates their application for increased visibility. The band saws are equipped with features to enhance the control of their cut while maximising their cutting experience throughout the day.
Delivering additional safety and control, the M18 FUEL™ Deep Cut Band Saw Gen 2 and M18 FUEL™ Dual-Trigger Deep Cut Band Saw with ONE-KEY™ provides enhanced safety to onsite cutting. Equipped with cut-stop technology, the tool will shut off automatically after the cut and an integrated blade cover protects users from injury by preventing any access to the blade, increasing user safety.
MILWAUKEE® is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The M18 FUEL™ Band Saws is fully compatible with the entire M18™ line, now offering more than 315 solutions.
*M18 FUEL™ is engineered for the most demanding tradesmen in the world. Delivering unrivalled performance, all M18 FUEL™ products feature three MILWAUKEE®-exclusive innovations—The POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM™ Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence Hardware and Software—that deliver unmatched power, run-time, and durability on the job site. Simply put, M18 FUEL™ tools are the most powerful 18V cordless tools in their class.
Specifications
M18 FUEL™ Deep Cut Band Saw Gen 2
M18 FBS127-502C
- Battery Type: Lithium-ion
- Battery System: M18 FUEL™
- Blade Length: 1139.8 mm
- Max Cutting Capacity Rect. Stock: 127 x 127 mm
- No Load Speed: 0 – 168 m/min
- Weight with Battery Pack (EPTA): 5.8 kg (M18 B5)
Kit Includes: (1) M18 FUEL™ Deep Cut Band Saw Gen 2, (2) M18 B5 Battery Packs, (1) M12-18 FC Charger, (1) Kitbox
M18 FUEL™ Dual-Trigger Deep Cut Band Saw with ONE-KEY™
M18 FBS127DO-0C
- Battery Type: Lithium-ion
- Battery System: M18 FUEL™
- Blade Length: 1139.8 mm
- Max Cutting Capacity Rect. Stock: 127 x 127 mm
- No Load Speed: 0 – 168 m/min
- Weight with Battery Pack (EPTA): 5.8 kg (M18 B5)
Kit Includes: (1) M18 FUEL™ Deep Cut Band Saw Gen 2, (1) Kitbox
Perfect Match:
M18 FUEL™ Deep Cut Band Saw Gen 2
- Premium 1139.83 mm x 12/14 Tpi – 3 pcs (48390611)
M18 FUEL™ Dual-Trigger Deep Cut Band Saw with ONE-KEY™
- Premium 1139.83 mm x 8/10 Tpi – 3 pcs
(48390601)
To find out more M18 FUEL™ Band Saws, see video footage of it in action or find your nearest store, please visit www.milwaukeetool.eu
