Multiplex to Begin Main Build at Landmark Fifty Fenchurch Street

Multiplex is gearing up to commence the main build phase of the £1bn Fifty Fenchurch Street development in London this summer.

With Keltbray now completing piling and excavation works, Multiplex is preparing to take over as the main contractor for the 36-storey, 650,000 sq ft office tower, developed by AXA IM Alts. Awarded the contract in June 2024, Multiplex aims to complete the project by 2028.

AXA IM Alts previously worked with Multiplex on the construction of 22 Bishopsgate, which was completed in 2020 and has recently reached full occupancy.

Designed by Eric Parry Architects, Fifty Fenchurch Street is set to be one of the UK’s most sustainable and biodiverse high-rise office buildings, targeting BREEAM Outstanding and net zero in operation. The tower will feature internal and external gardens on the 10th floor, along with over 40 planted balconies and terraces. Each upper-level office floor will include two terraces with shrubs and flowering plants, enhancing both biodiversity and employee wellbeing.

The development will also incorporate a new subterranean livery hall for The Clothworkers’ Company and the restoration of Lambe’s Chapel Crypt beneath the tower.

Rob Samuel, UK head of development at AXA IM Alts, commented:

“Our success at 22 Bishopsgate confirmed the importance of designing workspaces that evolve with occupiers’ needs, encouraging employees to return to the office. At Fifty Fenchurch Street, we are delivering exactly that—a landmark structure that blends best-in-class office space with green public areas while preserving the City of London’s heritage.”

Fifty Fenchurch Street is set to redefine sustainable office design in the capital, offering a future-focused workspace that integrates nature, innovation, and history.

