Aviva Investors completes letting at One Liverpool Street with Knight Frank

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business, announces it has completed a significant letting agreement at its flagship One Liverpool Street development in the City of London, with global real estate adviser Knight Frank.

The agreement will see Knight Frank take 72,400 sq ft in the building on an 18-year lease, in what will become its London and global headquarters.

It is the second major letting completed by Aviva Investors at One Liverpool Street, and follows the news in 2023 that Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, would be occupying almost 68,000 sq ft of space in the building.

Due to complete in Q1 2026, One Liverpool Street will provide 176,000 sq ft of best in class office and retail space, spread across the ground and ten upper floors. It forms one part of a substantial development scheme that also includes One Liverpool Street’s sister scheme, 101 Moorgate, which itself provides over 70,000 sq ft of office and retail space over its ground and eight upper floors and roof terrace. The two buildings sit at the eastern and western entrances to the Elizabeth Line at Liverpool Street station respectively.

Both sites are being developed to create office headquarters that are fit for the future, with energy-efficiency being a prominent consideration in their design, targeting a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating for sustainability performance and EPC A. They will also feature all-electric energy solutions.

The measures are expected to lead to an overall carbon saving of 33 per cent over current Building Regulations, whilst lowering ongoing energy needs and costs for occupier firms. Sitting in the heart of the Square Mile, the scheme also supports the City of London’s strategic priority to deliver a minimum of 1.2 million sq m additional office floorspace by 2040 under its ‘City Plan 2040’.

One Liverpool Street forms part of a significant development pipeline for Aviva Investors in the City of London. Alongside 101 Moorgate, a public consultation has also recently opened on Aviva Investors’ plans to redevelop 130 Fenchurch Street.

Ed Atterwill, Head of Central London at Aviva Investors, said:

“Attracting a business such as Knight Frank is testament to the quality of our development programme and the buildings that we create. We are delighted to welcome them to One Liverpool Street. This is a scheme designed to equip world-leading businesses with a truly flagship building, featuring best-in-class facilities and modern technologies, whilst sitting in one of London’s best connected locations. We believe this is a development which can help the City get ready for the future by creating flagship assets that continue to attract world-leading businesses to the heart of the Square Mile.”

William Beardmore-Gray, Senior Partner and Group Chair at Knight Frank, added:

“We are absolutely delighted to have secured a truly best-in-class building located in the heart of London as our new Global HQ. Our goal was always to secure a state-of-the-art space with exceptional ESG credentials, that embodies our market-leading brand, delivers what we need and sets us up for the future – 1 Liverpool St represents that. With excellent transport links surrounded by restaurants, shops, green spaces and much more, it will be an exceptional place for our people to come together, work, collaborate and welcome our clients.”

