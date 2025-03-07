New homes ‘top out’ at St Ann’s Hospital site

Hundreds of much-needed new homes for London have moved a step closer to completion, with the “topping out” of 240 homes on the former St Ann’s Hospital site in South Tottenham.

Not-for-profit housing association Peabody and development partner The Hill Group marked the milestone on Friday 28 February, joined by Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development, and representatives from the London Borough of Haringey including its leader Councillor Peray Ahmet.

The first homes are expected to be completed this summer, with the final development finished in 2031.

The project is set to deliver up to 995 homes overall, with 60 percent affordable. The first phase, currently under construction, will provide 240 homes, including 94 affordable, along with new green spaces and commercial premises. The homes will be built around a larger Peace Garden, which is being restored and tripled in size to increase biodiversity. The Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew is helping with the transformation.

The new neighbourhood, which will be known as North Gate Park, will also feature a children’s play area, electric vehicle charging points, and cycle routes to Harringay Green Lanes station.

Seven historic hospital buildings, including the iconic water tower, will be preserved and converted into workspaces and commercial spaces.

The project won a Housing Design Award in 2024 for its masterplan.

Peabody was appointed by the Mayor of London in 2023 to redevelop the site. In addition to more homes, future phases are set to include a convenience store.

James McMylor, Regional Managing Director for Development in London North for Peabody, said: “North Gate Park is a fantastic example of how regeneration can deliver much-needed homes while creating lasting benefits for the whole community. This development not only provides affordable and high-quality homes but also revitalises a historic site, with new amenities and green spaces that will serve local people for generations to come. We look forward to welcoming new residents from later in the year.”

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor of London for Housing and Residential Development, said: “North Gate Park is a fantastic example of how we can create much-needed new homes while celebrating and preserving the rich history of London’s neighbourhoods. This impressive development will deliver nearly 1,000 new, high-quality homes – 60 per cent of which are genuinely affordable – and a range of amenities, making it a truly inclusive place to live. I look forward to seeing North Gate Park come to life as a thriving new neighbourhood in north London, helping to build a better, fairer London for all.”

Andy Hill OBE, founder and Group Chief Executive of The Hill Group, commented: “Sustainability, heritage and community are at the heart of North Gate Park, blending contemporary homes with beautifully restored historic architecture, green spaces, and outstanding community amenities. Celebrating this topping out ceremony alongside our partner Peabody provides a moment to reflect on how proud we are to be delivering not only much-needed housing but an outstanding new neighbourhood.”

Cllr Sarah Williams, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing and Planning, said: “We are very happy to celebrate this milestone, which marks significant progress in the delivery of this important redevelopment project.

“This thriving new neighbourhood will deliver hundreds of genuinely affordable homes, 154 of which will be owned by the council, alongside facilities that provide lasting benefits for the whole community.

“These high quality, energy efficient homes for local people are set in a landscape-led masterplan with hundreds of new trees and enhanced spaces, and it’s been a fantastic opportunity to see the transformation of the site first hand.

“We are on track to deliver 3,000 new council homes by 2031, built to the very best environmental and design standards, with work already completed or started on more than 2,000.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals