Newmark forms retail, hospitality, and leisure practice

Newmark Group, has appointed Vinnie Kilner, Parin Patel, Alfie Molloy, Ine Roren, Nathan Archer and Alfie Tierney to form its Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Project and Cost Management practice. The sustainability conscious, commercially-minded construction experts will support clients in the UK and Europe, providing specialist project, programme and cost management expertise across their retail, hospitality and leisure portfolios.

Led by Vinnie, these hires bring more than 80 years combined experience managing projects and portfolios from site selection and feasibility, through design and construction. They will work closely with corresponding departments across Building Consultancy, Occupier Agency, Business Rates and Capital Markets, allowing the world’s most successful brands to thrive at every stage of their real estate, backed by Newmark’s extensive and comprehensive knowledge and advisory of the international market.

Simon Prichard commented: “The addition of these hires reinforce Newmark commitment to bringing the best talent and services to its clients. With their proven track record of delivering transformative projects for global brands, this practice further strengthens Newmark’s comprehensive service offering and enhances its ability to support clients in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors across the UK and Europe.”

The responsibilities, oversight and areas of expertise of each hire are summarized below:

Vinnie Kilner brings 17 years’ specialist experience in major projects, advising international brands and occupiers on project delivery strategies, ranging from multiple store rollouts to iconic flagship projects in some of the most exclusive locations.

Parin Patel joins as Senior Associate. Parin provides programme management and project delivery expertise, having worked with retailers on large scale international expansions and being responsible for the construction of 100s of stores.

Alfie Molloy, Senior Associate, has an experienced background in project and cost management. He joins with a strategic focus on supporting Newmark’s leisure clients.

Ine Roren, Associate, will lead multi-territory programmes for high profile brands, having worked on both client and consultancy side of international store and showroom expansions.

Nathan Archer joins as Senior Cost Manager. His experience spans luxury retail, food and beverage, leisure and retail offices acquired from both main contractor and consultancy where he has worked with prominent clients in UK and Europe.

Alfie Tierney, Senior Project Manager, joins with an impressive track record in the construction of retail, high-end residential and hotel projects where his technical expertise and hands-on delivery approach have been fundamental to the completion of five projects in live environments.

Vinnie commented: “These project delivery specialists are aligned with Newmark’s ambitions to be the very best real estate advisor, which is evident from their track record delivering projects for many of the world’s best-known brands. It’s an exciting time to be part of Newmark, and they are perfectly placed amongst Newmark’s industry leading experts.”

