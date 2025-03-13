Cadogan appoints new Finance Director

Cadogan announces the appointment of Stuart Wetherly as Finance Director. Working closely with the Chief Executive and wider Cadogan team, he will play a pivotal role in driving the financial strategy to support Cadogan’s commercial success and long-term stewardship of the Estate.

Stuart brings extensive experience in corporate finance and business transformation. He joins Cadogan from Capital & Regional Plc, where he was Group Finance Director and a member of the Board of Directors. Prior to this, Stuart held senior positions at Deloitte, where he led global audits for FTSE 100 and 250 companies and played a crucial role in major corporate transactions, including M&A, capital raises and IPOs. Stuart also served as Treasurer and Trustee for the London Wildlife Trust, where he helped restructure the Trust’s funding model to ensure long-term sustainability.

Hugh Seaborn, CEO of Cadogan, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Stuart to Cadogan. His extensive experience and proven leadership in financial strategy will be invaluable to the business. I am looking forward to working with him as we continue to shape the future of Chelsea, making a positive contribution towards a sustainable environment and putting the community at the heart of our commercial decisions.”

Stuart Wetherly, Finance Director, added: “Cadogan is renowned for its placemaking and long-term stewardship of one of London’s most fascinating and thriving neighbourhoods. I very much look forward to supporting the continued success of this extraordinary property portfolio and helping to curate a destination where retailers, businesses and local residents flourish.”

