PERI and BECOFORM announce UK partnership

PERI and BECOFORM have strengthened their collaboration with their partnership for UK-based projects.

Through this partnership, PERI secures access to a high-quality and innovative product with significant growth potential in the UK market. BECOSTOP, a permanent stop-end system, plays a key role in PERI’s Construction Accessories range, designed to enhance construction projects through efficient installation, reduced material waste, and improved safety standards.

Meanwhile, German-based manufacturer BECOFORM looks forward to gaining comprehensive UK coverage through projects facilitated by PERI along with the added benefits of technical and sales support, marking a significant milestone in its market expansion.

With shared goals and complementary strengths, both companies look forward to a successful partnership focused on delivering exceptional service and value to their customers.

Richard Fuchs & Tobias Klich, Managing Directors at BECOFORM commented:

“We as BECOFORM are proud to have a strong partnership with PERI UK. We greatly value the excellent collaboration, which has enabled us to successfully support a wide range of projects together.

In particular, we would like to highlight the outstanding technical consulting and professional expertise of the PERI UK team, which plays a key role in providing optimal support for our products in the UK market. We sincerely thank the entire PERI UK team for their dedication and look forward to further strengthening our successful and trusted partnership with PERI for our products in the UK market.”

Ian Hayes, PERI UK Managing Director commented:

“We’ve established a solid foundation with the team at BECOFORM, and I’m excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for PERI UK. With the extended support from BECOFORM, we can deliver labour-saving solutions like BECOSTOP to our customers’ sites quickly. I’m confident that we can measurably increase site efficiencies through BECOSTOP, which will be game-changing for those seeking more modern and sustainable approaches to construction.”

